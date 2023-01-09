Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III Sells 883 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $158.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

