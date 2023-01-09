MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Sells $209,163.37 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,598.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chris Maloof also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Maloof sold 30,891 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $435,563.10.
MeridianLink Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of MLNK stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MLNK. Raymond James decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
