MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Sells $209,163.37 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,598.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Maloof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Maloof sold 30,891 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $435,563.10.

MeridianLink Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLNK. Raymond James decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

