Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $178,400.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 4,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $45.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

