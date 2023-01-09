Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $248,302.33 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.