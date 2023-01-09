GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,098 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

