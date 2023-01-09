Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells 2,730 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $170.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.16. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

