Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $410,131.12 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 5th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50.

TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $229.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

