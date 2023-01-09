Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) COO Patrick O’brien sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 413,375 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $62.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

