Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) COO Patrick O’brien sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 413,375 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $62.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.