Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Joshua Isner Sells 2,965 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,596,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $234,872.16.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80.
- On Monday, December 5th, Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $170.90 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.