Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Joshua Isner Sells 2,965 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,596,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $234,872.16.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80.

On Monday, December 5th, Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $170.90 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

