Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $516,232.20 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) insider James C. Hamilton sold 13,803 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $516,232.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $62.25.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
