Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 46,931 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 46,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $308,805.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,020,973 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,002.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 27,300 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $176,358.00.

Intevac Stock Up 2.6 %

IVAC stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

IVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

