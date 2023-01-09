Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Sells $378,180.00 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

ALB stock opened at $221.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.67. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.42.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

