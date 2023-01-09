Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aptiv Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE APTV opened at $98.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
