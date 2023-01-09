BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

