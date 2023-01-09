Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $587,635.23 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HZNP stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

