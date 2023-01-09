Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.