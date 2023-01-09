Roger D. Dansey Sells 7,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $136.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.97. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

