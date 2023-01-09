Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

