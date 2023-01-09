Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) CEO Sells $1,497,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $80,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

