Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 180,703 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 180,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,089 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $24,493.11.

On Monday, December 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,787 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $582,843.30.

On Friday, December 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

FULC stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $485.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.55% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

