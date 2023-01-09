Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $2,265,672.22 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 584.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 273,113 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

