CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Buys $3,366,650.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

