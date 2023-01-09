CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Buys $3,366,650.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
