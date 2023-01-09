Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 26,885 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Patricia Griffith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $134.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

