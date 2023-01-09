Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) SVP Sells $3,677,960.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Joseph Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $281.12 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.