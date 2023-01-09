Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) SVP Sells $3,677,960.00 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Joseph Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $281.12 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

