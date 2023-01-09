AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $4,165,000.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,486.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,466.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,295.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 218.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

