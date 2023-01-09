Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $7,124,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $180.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $241.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
