Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) Insider Dennis Donald Sells 139,061,136 Shares

Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO – Get Rating) insider Dennis Donald sold 139,061,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19), for a total value of A$38,937,118.08 ($26,487,835.43).
Warrego Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 9.31.
About Warrego Energy
