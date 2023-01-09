Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) Insider Dennis Donald Sells 139,061,136 Shares

Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO – Get Rating) insider Dennis Donald sold 139,061,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19), for a total value of A$38,937,118.08 ($26,487,835.43).

Warrego Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Get Warrego Energy alerts:

About Warrego Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Warrego Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds an interest in the EP469 basin covering an area of 224 square kilometers; and EPA-0127 basin, which comprises an area of approximately 8,700 square kilometers located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Warrego Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrego Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.