ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.