ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
CLIR opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
