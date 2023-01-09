Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

