CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

