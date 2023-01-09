Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of BLPH opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

