Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

