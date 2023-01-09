AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
