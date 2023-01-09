AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.