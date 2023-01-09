Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $387.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

