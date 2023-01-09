Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
About Symbolic Logic
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.