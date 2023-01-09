Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

