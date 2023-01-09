StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.80 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.