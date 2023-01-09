StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.80 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

