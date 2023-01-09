Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
CYRN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $13.87.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
