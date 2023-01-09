Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $1.95 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

