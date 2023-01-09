CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.