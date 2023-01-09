First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

