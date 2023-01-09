Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

