Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Trading Down 9.7 %
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.09. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the third quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
