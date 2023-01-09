Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.09. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the third quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

