StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.