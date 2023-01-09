Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.82.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.