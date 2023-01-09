Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.