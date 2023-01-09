Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $132.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

