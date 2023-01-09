StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 1.3 %

CREG opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.