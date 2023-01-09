GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 6.1 %

GSIT opened at $1.92 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSI Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

