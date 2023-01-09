GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Up 6.1 %
GSIT opened at $1.92 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.84.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
