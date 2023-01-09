Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

CMCT opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

