Morgan Stanley Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $48.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

CAG opened at $40.96 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 907.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

